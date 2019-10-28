Wanda admits Icardi considered AC Milan move

It has been revealed by Wanda Nara that Mauro Icardi had pondered a crosstown switch to AC Milan this summer before joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Antonio Conte made it clear to the former Inter captain that he had no place in his side, leaving player and agent/wife scrambling to find a solution.

That almost arrived via a move that Nara admitted would have suited all parties better given the logistics of his loan move to the French capital and it was one that she did push for.

“There was a chance to bring Mauro to Milan,” she told Canale 5’s Tiki Taka show.

“I explained [to him] that going to France was going to be a very difficult choice for me.

“I have just arrived back in Italy from Paris and I leave again on Tuesday morning because my children are in Paris.

“For me, obviously choosing to join Milan would have been more comfortable but a team like PSG was the best choice for his career.”

That has certainly proven to be the case as Icardi is already a big hit at the Parc des Princes, chipping in with two more goals during Sunday’s Classique success against Marseille.