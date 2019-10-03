Wolfsberger v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma travel to Austria as they continue their Europa League campaign with a clash against Wolfsberger at the Merkur Arena on Thursday.

The Giallorossi are aiming to build on their 4-0 demolition of Istanbul Basaksehir in the opening match of Group J by collecting a further three points, and go into the match in good form on the domestic front.

Wolfsberger enjoyed a 4-0 victory of their own last time out, comprehensively defeating German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach away to sit top of the group.

Roma will look to wrap up qualification from the Group Stage as quickly as possible and continue their perfect start in Europe, in their first season back in the Europa League since 2017.

Wolfsberger: Kofler; Novak, Sollbauer, Rnic, Schmitz; Schmid, Leitgeb, Ritzmaier; Liendl; Weissman, Niangbo

Roma: Mirante; Santon, Mancini, Fazio, Spinazzola; Diawara, Cristante; Zaniolo, Pastore, Kluivert; Kalinic