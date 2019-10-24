Zanetti: Conte has given Inter a fundamental blueprint to grow

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has spoken of his love for the club and the impact new coach Antonio Conte is having on the current squad.

Zanetti, who’s No.4 has been retired by the Nerazzurri, made 858 appearances for Inter over 19-seasons winning 16 major trophies along the way that included five Scudetti and one Champions League title.

“I had so many unforgettable moments,” he told Inter TV. “Inter is my family, I had those feelings straight away.

“I was happy to raise every trophy and share it with the fans.”

Conte’s time at Inter has started well with his charges sitting second in the table, only one point behind leaders Juventus, with seven wins from their first eight Serie A games.

“I have seen the boys work and play for the coach from the beginning in a very important way,” he said.

“Conte has given a fundamental blueprint to grow the mentality of all these guys and the performances have been there in all of the games beyond the result.”