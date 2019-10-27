Zaniolo strikes to send Roma fifth and deepen AC Milan misery

Roma beat AC Milan 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday to send the Lupi fifth and extend Stefano Pioli’s wait for his first win as Rossoneri boss.

Both sides came into the game in poor form, with Roma drawing their last four games in all competitions and Milan having just one win in their last five outings, but the capital club came out on top in an entertaining encounter.

Paulo Fonseca’s side made the breakthrough after 38 minutes when Dzeko was left unmarked by a dozing Milan defence to power home a close-range header from a corner.

The Giallorossi nearly made it two just four minutes later as Javier Pastore was sent clean through on goal, but Gianluigi Donnarumma got his angles right to block the Argentine’s finish.

It was Roma’s turn to fall asleep at the back after the break when Theo Hernandez was allowed to take down Davide Calabria’s cross and stroke in a finish.

But the hosts needed just four minutes to re-take the lead as Zaniolo fired a finish into the corner after Mateo Musacchio’s interception fell into his path.

The victory lifts Roma above Cagliari into fifth place on 16 points, one behind Napoli, while Milan are down in 12th on 10 points.