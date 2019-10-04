Zappacosta becomes 15th Roma player to suffer knee injury in five years

Roma have announced Chelsea loanee Davide Zappacosta has undergone surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in training on Friday.

The Italian has featured in just 12 minutes of football for the Giallorossi due to a calf problem, and it appears his time in the capital will come to an end without even starting a match.

Davide Zappacosta successfully underwent surgery on his right knee this afternoon. Forza, Davide! — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 4, 2019

The unfortunate news was made official by Roma via a tweet, as they wished the 27-year-old the best in his battle back to fitness.

Sky Sport Italia reports the injury is expected to keep him out of action for the next four to five months.

Zappacosta joined the Lupi on loan without an option to buy from Chelsea, and given that the deal includes a clause that ends the agreement in January, it’s believed the Italian could be sent to Stamford Bridge in the near future.

The injury also highlights Roma’s bad luck with ACL injuries, as Zappacosta becomes the 15th player to suffer a knee injury over the past five years.

He joins the likes of Alessandro Florenzi, Kevin Strootman, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri, Elia Capradossi, Ezequiel Ponce, Abdullahi Nura, Mario Rui, Luca Pellegrini, Rick Karsdorp, Riccardo Calafiori, Marco Tumminello, Devid Bouah and William Bianda on that unfortunate list.