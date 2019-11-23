Improved AC Milan battle to Napoli draw

AC Milan and Napoli battled to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday evening as crisis engulfed both teams pre-match.

Hirving Lozano put the away side ahead midway through the first half, but Giacomo Bonaventura equalised for the Rossoneri moments later, his first in 412 days.

Neither side were able to get a second with Napoli now unbeaten against Milan in their last five Serie A matches at the San Siro.

Napoli are in the midst of a six match winless run in all competitions, with Milan not faring much better given they have won just one match in over same time period.

As a result, Milan move about Sassuolo into 13th place in the Serie A standings, while Napoli remain in seventh.

Milan were the most positive side from the off and had Napoli pinned back in the opening stages. Rade Krunic, Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek all saw efforts go off target.

But it was Napoli who took the lead as Insigne showed good control on the edge off the area and, off balance, looped a ball onto the crossbar, before Lozano was alert enough to head in the rebound.

The lead only lasted five minutes as a slick counter attack from Milan, beginning with Theo Hernandez, who found Krunic and his delicate touch was perfectly put into the path of Bonaventura who smashed into the top corner.

Milan almost took the lead when a Theo cross came off the backside of Elseid Hysaj and rolled just wide of the post. Theo was at it again, and his deep cross to the back post found Piatek who headed into the ground, and it went just wide.

Napoli though should have retaken the lead just before half time when Insigne beat the offside trap and got in on goal, but Gianluigi Donnarumma made a vital stop.

After the break it was Napoli who had the first real chance with the ball dropping kindly to Kalidou Koulibaly and his overhead kick went just over the bar.

A Napoli counter started by Lozano who found Insigne, but the Napoli captain dragged his shot wide from just inside the box.

There were claims for a penalty from Napoli when Eljif Elmas was brought down in the area by Donnarumma, but referee Daniele Orsato booked the Albanian for simulation.

Theo got down the left side again and his low cut-back cross to Piatek found the Pole, but Koulibaly expertly timed his tackled to deny the Milan forward.

In time added on a rasping effort from Allan was beaten away by Donnarumma.