AC Milan beaten by CiroCento inspired Lazio

Lazio left it late but managed to bag a 2-1 win over AC Milan at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday night, with Ciro Immobile bagging his 100th for for the Aquile.

Immobile opened the scoring midway through the first half, but Bastos put the ball into his own net to even things out moments later. However, in the 83rd minute a slick counter attack from the Biancocelesti led to Joaquin Correa getting the eventual winner.

That gives Lazio just their third win over Milan in the last 14 Serie A meetings, and also their first win away to the Rossoneri in Serie A since September 1989.

As a result, Milan slip to 11th in the Serie A standings, while Lazio move into fourth level on points with Atalanta and Cagliari, but behind city rivals Roma, Inter and Juventus.

Both teams went at it from the off and it was Lazio who had the first real chance, as a mistake in the Milan midfield gifted possession to Lazio, and Senad Lulic took the ball to the edge of the penalty area before feeding Immobile, but he couldn’t beat Gianluigi Donnarumma.

From there Milan were on top, first Hakan Calhanoglu had a go from range, then a lovely reverse ball from Samu Castillejo send Lucas Paqueta free. However, his shot was weak and easily gathered by Thomas Strakosha.

At the other end Bastos blasted high over the bar, before Immobile hit the crossbar after a delightful Luis Alberto pass caught out the Milan backline.

That though, was just a warning as Manuel Lazzari raced down the right, and whipped a ball into Immobile who headed across goal to give Lazio the lead.

It didn’t last long, as a delicate cross from Theo Hernandez was flicked onto the chest of Bastos by Krzysztof Piatek, which completely wrong-footed Strakosha, and rolled into the empty net.

A cross from Ismael Bennacer was headed just wide by Ante Rebic, who was on for the injured Castillejo, then Calhanoglu almost scored directly from a corner, but Strakosha punched the ball off the line.

End to end stuff ensued in the second half, though neither were able to test the goalkeepers. However a Calhanoglu freekick stung the palms of Strakosha.

After a bit of pinball in the box Marco Parolo forced Donnarumma to tip a looping shot over the bar.

A prolonged period of pressure from Lazio saw Donnarumma punch a series of corners clear, but the breakthrough wasn’t long in coming.

Lazio went from their own goal line to the Milan penalty in just a few passes, and Correa made no mistake, rifling past Donnarumma to give the away side the lead with seven minutes left to play.