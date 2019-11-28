AC Milan confident of landing Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is inching closer to a return to Italy, with AC Milan confident the Swede will sign with the Rossoneri.

The 38-year-old is a free agent after his contract with MLS side LA Galaxy expired, with Bologna and Milan reported as the top landing spots.

Although the Rossoblu remain hopeful of landing Ibrahimovic due to his excellent relationship with coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, calciomercato.com reports a return to Milan is the likeliest scenario.

Rossoneri owners Elliot Management have allowed Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini to push forward with the deal, and it’s believed a contract centres around an 18-month contract worth €6 million plus bonuses based on individual and team performance.

The report goes on to state that Ibrahimovic’s representatives may meet with Rossoneri management as soon as this weekend, signalling that a deal may be finalized sooner rather than later.