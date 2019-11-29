AC Milan earn less than Marseille from Puma deal

It looks as though AC Milan’s struggles on the field aren’t far off from problems off it, as the Rossoneri make just €12 million a season from their deal with kit provider Puma.

The Italian giants have struggled mightily in recent seasons, changing owners on two occasions to go along with poor results in Serie A.

Currently sitting 13th in Serie A with just 14 points from 13 matches, Milan have already changed coaches this season due to poor results, with Stefano Pioli taking over after a disappointing start to the campaign under Marco Giampaolo.

Things aren’t much better off the field according to a recent report by Football Benchmark, who reports Milan make just €12m a season from their deal with kit provider Puma.

Leading the way are Manchester City who earn €73m, with Borussia Dortmund a distant second at €30m.

Milan don’t even make the podium, as Ligue 1 outfit Marseille earn €14m from their deal with Puma – €1m more than the seven-time Champions Leauge/European Cup winners.

Borussia Monchengladbach round out the top five, earning €8m a season.