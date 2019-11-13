AC Milan looking to sign Everton forward

Moise Kean could be on his way back to Serie A as soon as January with AC Milan showing an interest in bringing the 19-year-old to the San Siro after his difficult start to life at Everton.

Kean, who joined Everton in the summer for €27.5m, has struggled to find his feet at Goodison Park and hasn’t managed a goal in his first nine appearances with the Toffees.

The Italian international was also dropped from the Merseysiders’ squad on Saturday afternoon after arriving late for a team meeting.

Kean’s agent, Mino Raiola, is said to be unhappy with his client’s current situation and is considering the possibility of moving the out of favour youngster as soon as January, according to a report by Calciomercato.com.

It is claimed that the Rossoneri have shown strong interest in Kean and have even held talks with Raiola.

Everton are unlikely to want to part with Kean in January, but with Krzysztof Piatek misfiring the Diavolo could be prepared to pull out all the stops to land their man.