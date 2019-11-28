AC Milan lose defender for four months

Stefano Pioli will be without Leo Duarte for up to four months after the AC Milan defender underwent surgery for a left heel injury on Thursday.

The Brazilian had recently settled into life in Italy after being left on the bench more often than not under Marco Giampaolo after his summer move from Flamengo, but that trend has come to a screeching halt.

Duarte was left out of the Rossoneri’s recent 1-1 draw with Napoli, and Milan confirmed the Brazilian suffered a fractured heel bone in his left foot.

The injury is serious enough that the 23-year-old underwent surgery on Thursday, and it’s expected he will miss the next three to four months as per a statement on the Milan website.

Duarte’s absence leaves the Rossoneri short at the back, and it’s no surprise reports have quickly emerged that they are back in for Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

So far this season Duarte has started in four Serie A matches for Milan.