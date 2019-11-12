Piatek 10 goals worse off than at this point last season

AC Milan have had a tumultuous start to the 2019/20 and their star striker Krzysztof Piatek in particular has been struggling, having scored 10 fewer goals than what he had by November 2018.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in 12 Serie A matches so far this season and he once again failed to get onto the scoresheet during the Rossoneri’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus on Sunday evening.

Piatek’s three goals is some way short of the 13 he had scored with Genoa before November 10, 2018. At the Grifone, nine of his strikes had come in Serie A, with four more in the Coppa Italia.

After this point last year, he scored four goals in his next five matches with the Rossoblu and that prompted AC Milan to sign him in January for €35 million.

Piatek has failed to score in his last four Serie A games for Milan, and the Rossoneri have the sixth-worst attack in the league, averaging less than a goal per game.