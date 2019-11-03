AC Milan v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Lazio to the Stadio San Siro on Sunday evening in the hope of building on their Serie A win against SPAL.

The Rossoneri were 1-0 winners on Thursday, and Lazio have only won two of their last 13 Serie A meetings against Milan.

Should Lazio beat Milan they will have won their third consecutive Serie A match for the first time since September 2018.

Milan: Donnarumma, Calabria, Duarte, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Paquetà, Bennacer, Krunic, Castillejo, Piatek, Calhanoglu

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Milinkovic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Immobile, Correa