AC Milan v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Napoli to the Stadio San Siro as Serie A gets back underway following the International break.

Both teams are in something of a crisis, though Napoli will be comforted by the fact they have lost just one of their last 16 matches against Milan in Serie A, with that defeat coming back in December 2014.

In fact, Milan have failed to win their last four games against the Partenopei at the San Siro, which is their longest such run since the 1980s. This season, the Rossoneri have lost three of their last five Serie A home games.

Milan: Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Paquetà, Biglia, Krunic, Suso, Piatek, Bonaventura

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Hysaj, Callejon, Allan, Zielinski, Elmas, Lozano, Insigne