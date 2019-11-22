AC Milan v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

AC Milan take on Napoli on Saturday evening at San Siro in Serie A action, with the action set to get underway at 18:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Paquetà, Biglia, Krunic; Suso, Piatek, Bonaventura.

Suspended: Bennacer, Calhanoglu.

Unavailable: Borini, Castillejo.

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Zielinski, Allan, Fabian Ruiz; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Unavailable: Ghoulam, Malcuit, Milik.

KEY STATISTICS

– Napoli have lost just one of their last 16 matches against Milan in Serie A (W9 D6): a 2-0 defeat in December 2014, whilst Milan were coached by Filippo Inzaghi.

– Milan have won none of the last four matches at home against Napoli in Serie A (D2 L2): their longest winless streak on home soil against Napoli since the ‘80s.

– Milan have lost seven of their opening 12 matches in a Serie A season, for the first time since 1941/42: Milan have never lost eight of their first 13 matches in the league.

– Milan have lost three of their last five home games in Serie A (W1 D1), as many as in their previous 22 (W15 D4).

– Napoli are winless in their last five games across all competitions (D4 L1), their worst streak since February 2016 – the Partenopei last went six matches without a victory in March 2013 (run of seven).

– Napoli (19 points) and Milan (13) will face off on match day 13 with a combined 32 points: since Napoli’s return to Serie A back in 2007/08, this is the lowest combined points tally between the two sides after 12 matches in the league.

– Napoli (nine points fewer) and Milan (eight points fewer) both have fewer points than at this stage last season.

– When trailing, Milan attempt on average one shot every seven minutes, the joint lowest frequency in Serie A this season (alongside Verona).

– Krzysztof Piatek could make his 50th Serie A appearance in this game – the Polish striker has scored 12 goals in 30 games for Milan having netted 13 goals in his first 19 appearances in the competition with Genoa – (shot conversion rate – 16.2% with the Rossoneri and 16.9% with the Rossoblu).

– Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne has scored six goals against Milan in Serie A, against no side has he scored more – only Domenico Berardi (eight) and Paulo Dybala (seven) have netted more against the Rossoneri among the players currently in the competition.