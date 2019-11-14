AC Milan want €40 million for Suso

AC Milan and Suso are somewhere between a renewal and a farewell, with the Spaniard’s contract likely to be extended by the club.

Suso has recently changed agent and like Alessio Romagnoli he’s now represented by Mino Raiola and, as a result, a Stadio San Siro exit will never be off the table.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Milan are hoping to get between €35-40 million for the No.8 should they sell him.

Suso, for his part, is still thinking about renewing with the Rossoneri.

Since moving to Milan, Suso has made 147 appearances, scoring just 24 goals and assisting 36 more.

He has just one of each in 11 Serie A appearances this season.