AC Milan want Juventus defender in January

Merih Demiral tops AC Milan’s winter wishlist and the Rossoneri will return in January in an attempt to sign the Turk.

Having only just joined the Bianconeri from Sassuolo last summer, Demiral hasn’t enjoyed too much playing time in Turin. So far this season he’s managed just 90 minutes in Serie A and is yet to play in the Champions League.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are hoping to find a new club for Ricardo Rodriguez, most likely in the Bundesliga or Premier League, in order to finance the bid.

Demiral did impress in Reggio Emilia though where he made 14 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo, scoring twice.

But since joining Juventus things haven’t quite gone to plan, and he’s now open to an Allianz Stadium exit.