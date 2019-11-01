AC Milan’s Paqueta: I felt restricted under Giampaolo

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Paqueta has revealed he felt uncomfortable under previous coach Marco Giampaolo’s system, but that things have improved under Stefano Pioli.

The Brazilian has struggled so far this campaign, like most of the Rossoneri squad, and based on his words, it appears he wasn’t happy under Giampaolo’s system.

“Our previous coach was more tactical,” he told Sportmediaset. “I was restricted, as I had to play further back and was limited in terms of my movement.

“Things are better under Pioli. I’ve always been a player that likes to touch the ball and press, and now I have the freedom to make runs and be closer to the goal, which I didn’t before.

“I feel more comfortable and I feel the faith of the coach, who allows me to take more chances in order to win the match.”

Paqueta also revealed his preferred position, which is as a trequartista, though he made it clear he’s happiest when he has some freedom on the pitch.

“I like to play as a central midfielder, or as a trequartista as you would say,” he added. “In reality I like to play where I have more freedom, as the rest is all the same to me.

“I like to play freely without forgetting the responsibilities I have. It’s key in order for me to express my style of football.”