Allegri out of running for vacant Bayern Munich job

Bayern Munich will not turn to former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to replace the sacked Niko Kovac, reports in Germany claim.

The Italian has been out of work since the end of last season when he exited Turin after an incredibly successful period in charge of the Old Lady.

His name was instantly linked with the Bayern job over the weekend after the German champions axed Kovac following their humiliating 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday night.

But Sky Sport in Germany report that Allegri will not be filling his shoes at the Allianz Arena, as they claim he is ‘not particularly interested’ in that job opening.

It is also claimed that Bayern themselves would prefer to bring in Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, although they face difficulties there too given that the 49-year-old wouldn’t like to leave mid-season.

In addition, it also seems that Allegri’s next destination will be the Premier League, with the former Milan man having devoted himself to learning English over recent years to prepare for such a move.