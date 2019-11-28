Ancelotti to meet De Laurentiis over Napoli unrest

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti will meet with the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis on Friday to try and bring an end to the unrest that has unsettled his squad.

The unrest began at the beginning of November when Ancelotti and his players refused to go on a five day training retreat ordered by De Laurentiis in the wake of a poor run of results.

De Laurentiis issued fines to the players involved on Wednesday afternoon, prior to their Champions League clash with Liverpool, that in some cases amounted to 50 percent of their monthly salary.

Brazilian defender Allan, who was one of the players hit with the maximum fine, was said to be furious when he received the news at the team hotel, according to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ancelotti will now meet with De Laurentiis in the hope of bringing an end to the trouble between his players and the president, although it’s reported that the 70-year-old will not change his decision on the fines.

Napoli currently sit 15 points behind leaders Juventus in the Serie A table and Ancelotti will be hoping that stabilising the situation off the field will lead to an upturn in form.