Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb fans clash at San Siro

Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb fans have clashed outside the Stadio San Siro ahead of their Champions League meeting.

Despite a heavy security presence around the stadium, an incident broke out between the two sets of supporters.

Tense scenes outside the San Siro. Dinamo fans, Atalanta fans and police all involved.#AtalantaDinamo pic.twitter.com/cZ9vM2Y5TJ — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) November 26, 2019

Security measures were then ramped up, with two lines of security and fencing separating the Dinamo fans’ entrance from the home supporters.