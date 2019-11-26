Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb fans clash at San Siro

Date: 26th November 2019 at 7:43pm
Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb fans have clashed outside the Stadio San Siro ahead of their Champions League meeting.

Despite a heavy security presence around the stadium, an incident broke out between the two sets of supporters.

Security measures were then ramped up, with two lines of security and fencing separating the Dinamo fans’ entrance from the home supporters.

 

