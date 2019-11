A chaotic night in Milan ended with Atalanta claiming their first ever point in the Champions League after they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Premier League champions Manchester City.

City led early through Raheem Sterling but an incredible second half showing from Atalanta saw them draw level thanks to Mario Pasalic.

Pep Guardiola’s side ended the game with ten men and defender Kyle Walker in goal after substitute Claudio Bravo was dismissed.