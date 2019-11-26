Atalanta boss jokingly asks Conte for sex advice

After Inter coach Antonio Conte had revealed in an interview that he gave advice to his players on how to have sex, his Atalanta counterpart Gian Piero Gasperini jokingly replied that he wanted to know those suggestions.

The 61-year-old was asked about imposing such rules on his squad before La Dea lost 3-1 to Juventus in Serie A on Saturday evening but the former Palermo and Genoa tactician laughed at the idea on advising his players in that manner.

“Fantastic,” Gasperini said in his press conference. “I think maybe they [Inter] would have some suggestions to give me. I have to try asking them.”

Conte was interviewed by French newspaper L’Equipe recently and he told them that his players had to give minimal performance in the bedroom as well as have sex only with their partners.