Atalanta v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

Cagliari travel to the Gewiss Stadium to face Atalanta in the early Serie A kick off on Sunday.

Last season saw the two sides face off three times, twice in Serie A and once in Coppa Italia, with Atalanta winning two of those clashes.

Atalanta have won each of their last four Serie A games played early on a Sunday, and have scored at least twice in those matches.

Cagliari though, have not won under the same circumstances in their last seven early Sunday matches. However, have won their last two Serie A away meetings against Atalanta.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Palomino; Castagne, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Muriel

Cagliari: Olsen; Cacciatore, Piscane, Klavan, Lykogiannis; Castro, Oliva, Rog; Nainggolan; Simeone, Joao Pedro