Atalanta v Cagliari: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

In-form Atalanta aim to maintain their outstanding start to the Serie A season when they welcome Cagliari to Bergamo on Sunday afternoon (12:30 kick-off).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Toloi, Kjaer, Masiello; Hateboer, Pasalic, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi; Muriel, Ilicic.

Unavailable: Zapata.

Suspended: De Roon.

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Olsen; Cacciatore, Klavan, Pisacane,Lykogiannis; Nandez, Cigarini, Rog; Nainggolan; Joao Pedro, Simeone.

Unavailable: Cragno, Pavoletti.

Suspended: Pellegrini

KEY STATISTICS

– Atalanta and Cagliari last drew in the Italian top-flight back in January 2013 (1-1) – with both sides winning five times each since then.

– Cagliari have won their last two Serie A away meetings against Atalanta, after having failed to win in the previous 14 (D4 L10).

– Among teams faced at least 50 times in Serie A, Atalanta have a higher points per game ratio against Cagliari than they do any other side (1.38).

– Atalanta have won each of their last four Serie A games played on a Sunday at 12:30, scoring 2+ goals in each of them. However, Cagliari have failed to win in their last seven such matches (D3 L4).

– There have been 28 goals in Atalanta’s last six Serie A home games (4.7 per match on average), the highest ratio for any side currently in the competition over this period.

– Cagliari have won two and drawn two of their four Serie A away games this season; only once in their top-flight history have they gone unbeaten in their first five such matches (1969/70).

– Atalanta are the first side in the Serie A history to have scored at least two goals in each of their first 10 top-flight matches of a campaign.

– Before Joao Pedro and Giovanni Simeone, the last striking duo to have scored at least eight goals combined in Cagilari’s first 10 games was Suazo (three) and Esposito (five) during in the 2004/05 campaign.

– Alejandro Gomez scored his first Serie A home brace for Atalanta against Cagliari – netting both goals in February 2017 in a 2-0 win.

– No defender has delivered more assists than Atalanta’s Hans Hateboer (seven) and Rafael Toloi (six) in Serie A matches since the start of last season.