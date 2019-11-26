Atalanta v Dinamo Zagreb: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta welcome Dinamo Zagreb to their second home of the Stadio San Siro this Tuesday evening knowing that it’s win or bust in their penultimate Champions League group game.

La Dea need to win both of their remaining games to stand a chance of progression, while also needing Manchester City to do them a couple of favours against Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo themselves.

There is some hope for Atalanta though as Dinamo have never won an away fixture in Italy in 13 tries. Additionally, the Croatians have only scored more than once in one of these games – in a 2-2 draw with Juventus in 1967.

But Atalanta might need to score more than once if they are to take the points. With 11 goals conceded in this campaign, only Genk – 12 – have leaked more.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Kjaer, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Muriel, Papu Gomez.

Dinamo Zagreb: Livakovic; Peric, Dilaver, Théophile-Catherine; Stojanovic, Dani Olmo, Ivanusec, Ademi, Leovac; Orsic, Petkovic.