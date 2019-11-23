Atalanta v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus make their first trip to the new-look Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo to take on Atalanta this Saturday afternoon in Serie A.

Despite improved performances against the Old Lady in recent seasons, La Dea haven’t beaten Juve in Serie A since 2001, with the Bianconeri taking 75 points of the 87 on offer against the Bergamaschi since.

But Atalanta did hammer them in Bergamo last year in the Coppa Italia, and managed to avoid defeat in each of their three meetings – drawing in both Serie A games.

Juve tend to score at Atalanta – they have in their last 20 away to them – and haven’t failed to net in Bergamo since 1991.

With 22 points from 12 games so far, Atalanta are enjoying their best ever start to a Serie A season.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Gomez, Barrow.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Dybala, Higuain.