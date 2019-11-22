Atalanta v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The weekend’s Serie A action starts in Bergamo on Saturday afternoon at 15:00 with a mouthwatering clash between Atalanta and Juventus.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Atalanta (3-4-2-1):Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic, Gomez; Muriel.

Suspended: Ilicic, Malinovskyi.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt, De Sciglio; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Higuain, Dybala.

Unavailable: Perin, Alex Sandro, Chiellini, Ronaldo.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus’ last defeat against Atalanta in Serie A came back in February 2001: since then, the Bianconeri have won 75 points out of 87 against the Nerazzurri (W23 D6).

– Juventus have beaten Atalanta on 64 occasions in Serie A – more than any other side.

– Juventus have scored in each of their last 20 away games against Atalanta in Serie A, last failing to do so in September 1991 (0-0) – this is the longest such streak for the Bianconeri against an opponent in Serie A.

– Atalanta have won 22 points from their opening 12 Serie A games this season: their highest tally at this stage of the competition.

– Atalanta are the side with the highest difference (eight) between points won at home (seven) and points won away (15) in Serie A 2019/20.

– Juventus (alongside Sampdoria) haven’t conceded a single Serie A goal in November, whilst Atalanta (alongside SPAL) have failed to score a single Serie A goal in November.

– Juventus have won 32 points from their 12 games in Serie A 2019/20: only in 2005/06 (33) and in 2018/19 (34) have they won more points at this stage of the competition.

– Juventus have won more games by a one goal margin than any other side across the top-5 European Leagues this season (nine).

– Atalanta have averaged three goals every 90 minutes, with Duván Zapata on the pitch, compared to just 1.8 goals per 90 minutes without him.

– Gonzalo Higuaín has scored in seven different games against Atalanta in Serie A, against no side he has scored in more games; he has netted nine goals against the Bergamaschi in the league, only against Lazio (12) he has scored more.