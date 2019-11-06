Atalanta v Manchester City: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta take on Manchester City at the Stadio San Siro in desperate need of points as they look to get off the mark in their debut season dining at Europe’s top table.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have lost each of their three games so far and if there European campaign is to last beyond Christmas – be it in the Champions League or the Europa League – they’ll likely need to find a way to get something against the Premier League champions.

City will be able to secure their place in the knockout rounds with a win in Milan, though they have a crucial Premier League meeting with leaders Liverpool coming at the weekend.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Castagne; Pasalic, Ilicic, Gomez.

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Mendy; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Sterling, G Jesus.