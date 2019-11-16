Atalanta want €30 million for Inter target

Inter are holding firm in their interest for Parma loanee Dejan Kulusevski, but parent club Atalanta are looking for at least €30 million should they sell the youngster.

The 19-year-old has taken Serie A by storm so far this season after winning the Primavera title with La Dea last campaign, and as a result interest in the Swede has only grown.

One of those clubs taking a serious look at Kulusevski are Inter, and La Gazzetta dello Sport is convinced the Nerazzurri will look to land their target in the January transfer window.

Atalanta President Antonio Percassi has made it clear that at least €30m are needed to land the youngster, and things are further complicated by the fact that Kulusevski is keen to see out the remainder of the season on loan at Parma.

Inter have already held talks with representatives from Atalanta and from Parma, meaning the next few weeks will be key in deciding the future of this talented 19-year-old.