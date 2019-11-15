Italy maintain 100 percent record at Bosnia and Herzegovina

Roberto Mancini’s Italy maintained their 100 percent record in the European Championship qualification by beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 away on Friday evening.

The Azzurri have now won nine from nine in Group J, moving onto 27 points with 28 goals scored and just three conceded.

The scoring was opened by an unlikely source in Lazio’s Francesco Acerbi midway through the first half and in something of an uncharacteristic way as he showed excellent footwork in the Bosnian area before slotting home his first Azzurri goal.

Nicolo Barella had been teed up in the area before, in turn, setting up Acerbi. An excellent roll and shift of the ball onto his right foot opened up the space to tap home.

About 15 minutes later that lead was doubled through Lorenzo Insigne. Andrea Belotti offloaded onto the Napoli captain, who had the fortune of a deflection as his effort found its way into the net.

Belotti then got his own with a fine finish. Barella added another assist by slipping Il Gallo through, allowing the Torino N.9 finished from outside the area.