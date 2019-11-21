Balotelli leaves Brescia training after Grosso bust-up

Tension is high at Brescia after Mario Balotelli left training early on Thursday, with reports suggesting he had a bust-up with coach Fabio Grosso.

The Rondinelle currently sit bottom of the table with seven points from 11 matches, with the club already opting for a coaching change after sacking Eugenio Corini and replacing him with Grosso.

It doesn’t look as though the relationship between the new coach and Balotelli has started on the right foot, as the striker was brought off at half-time during Brescia’s recent 4-0 defeat to Torino on November 9.

That spilled over into training on Thursday, as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the two men had a vocal disagreement.

It’s believed Balotelli wasn’t engaged during the early parts of the session, which resulted in Grosso making his displeasure known.

The issues boiled over to the point that Balotelli left training just an hour in, and even left the facilities while the rest of the session continued.

While Brescia have already downplayed the situation and suggested that Grosso simply replaced Balotelli during the tactical part of the session, it remains to be seen whether the striker will feature this weekend against Roma.