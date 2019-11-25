Barella to face surgery and a month out

Nicolo Barella could be out of action until after Christmas for Inter as he faces surgery on his right knee.

The midfielder was forced off in the first half of the Nerazzurri’s win at Torino on Saturday. The game was played in terrible conditions in Turin and that has come at a cost for Barella.

“After the distortion of his right knee in Torino-Inter, the midfielder was examined at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano,” Inter explained on Sunday.

“The exams showed a detachment of a cartilaginous fragment of the patella [kneecap].

“He must undergo arthroscopic removal of the fragment,” it added.

Sky Sport Italia have reported that he’ll be out for a month and will return after the break.