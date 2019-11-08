Bigon: It was Ibrahimovic who suggested joining Bologna

Bologna sporting director Riccardo Bigon has stated that Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s reported interest in joining the Italian side came from the Swede himself.

The 38-year-old is out of contract in December once his deal with MLS side LA Galaxy expires, and rumours have linked him with a return to Italy.

AC Milan have been mentioned as a possibility, along with Bologna, with Bigon revealing it was Ibrahimovic who suggested joining the Rossoblu.

“The opening came from him [Ibrahimovic] in an interview some time ago,” Bigon told Sky Sport Italia.

“If he has to make a decision and is considering us, the team and a coach that he gets on with, then we would be happy [if he joined].

“We are talking about a decision that he will make with time, and when he thinks it is right to do so.”

Riccardo Orsolini was named to his first Italy squad on Friday, and Bigon revealed his call-up was a source of great pride for Bologna.

“It’s a huge satisfaction for us, but for the player most of all because he has shown his worth,” he added.

“We are waiting for him to get back to his best as he can do more. We are pushing him because he has the potential to earn more call-ups in the future, not just one.

“It was great to have signed him when nobody believed in him, and then to have permanently signed him in the summer.”