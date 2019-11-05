Boateng posts Pro Patria-AC Milan video to show racism still an issue in Italy

Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng believes racism continues to be a big problem in Italy following this weekend’s incident involving Mario Balotelli.

The Brescia striker kicked the ball into the stands of the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi towards fans repeatedly making monkey noises during Sunday’s match against Hellas Verona.

Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch before being convinced by teammates and Verona players to remain, though the referee did halt play for several minutes as a warning was read over the speaker.

Boateng took to Instagram to highlight how little things have changed since his own incident from 2013 against Pro Patria.

“6 years later NOTHING has changed but we don’t give up!,”read his post. “Let’s keep fighting ALL TOGETHER against racism!”.

The video featured in Boateng’s post dates back to his time with AC Milan in 2013, when play was halted during a friendly game against Pro Patria due to repeated racist chants from the crowd.