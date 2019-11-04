Bologna make Ibrahimovic contact as he considers Serie A return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be in line for a Serie A comeback for the second half of the season as he mulls over a proposal from Bologna.

Upon the expiration of his contract with Los Angeles Galaxy, the veteran forward confirmed that he would not pen an extension and seems set to return to Europe.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Rossoblu executives and Ibrahimovic shared a phone call which was ‘pleasant and knowledgable’ from both sides.

They apparently both discussed their shared affection for current Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic and have agreed to revisit their conversation in a month.

“In December, I will tell you everything,” Ibrahimovic admitted recently when he was quizzed on his next destination.

There has also been plenty of contact between Bologna and the player’s agent Mino Raiola, both before and after the phone call between the Swede and the club.

Bologna sporting director Riccardo Bigon also made no secret of his club’s interest in an interview with Radio Anch’io following their weekend loss to Inter.

“There is a direct relationship between him and Sinisa so the ball is in his court. He will have to decide in the coming months what he wants to do,” Bigon stated.

“We can only be fascinated by the idea. We are waiting for him to make his decision and if he does decide to come to Italy, he would be important.”

However, there have also been more prestigious clubs who have been linked with a move for Ibrahimovic, including Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli and his former club Manchester United.