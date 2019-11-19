Bonucci signs new Juventus deal, two more renewals in the works

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2024, with Wojciech Szczesny and Juan Cuadrado next in line for extensions.

The Italian’s previous contract ran until 2023, with the new agreement extending that deal by a further season, at which point Bonucci will be 37.

Bonucci rejoined the Bianconeri after leaving for AC Milan in 2018, returning after just one season with the Rossoneri.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Italian will earn €6 million a season – a slight increase from his previous salary of €5.5m a season.

The work won’t stop there for Juventus however, as it’s believed new deals for Szczesny and Cuadrado are being worked on.

The Colombian’s contract expires at the end of the season, with sporting director Fabio Paratici recently stating that a new deal was very close.

As for Szczesny, his current contract runs until 2021.