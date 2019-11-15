Bookmakers point towards Ibrahimovic returning to AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to be edging ever closer to completing his return to AC Milan.

It appears to be between Milan and Bologna for the Swede’s services now, with the Rossoblu second in line to land him.

The 38-year-old has been heavily linked with returning to Serie A since it became clear that he was ending his stay in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy, and now bookmakers suggest that he’s most likely to return to the Stadio San Siro.

It’s thought that Zlatan could sign on an initial six-month deal

Ibrahimovic left Milan in 2012 when he was sold to Paris Saint-Germain despite wanting to stay with the Diavolo.

In his time at the club he made just 85 appearances, scoring 56 goals and assisting 24.