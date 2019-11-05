Borussia Dortmund Player Ratings: Hakimi goes nuclear

Despite dominating and leading by two goals heading into the break, Inter may have seen their chances of progressing through to the Champions League knockout stage evaporate after falling 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

It all looked so promising for Antonio Conte’s men after taking the lead in the sixth minute through Lautaro Martinez, while Matias Vecino doubled the advantage just before the break.

However things changed in stunning fashion after the restart, as Achraf Hakimi, Julian Brandt and a second from the Moroccan has Dortmund poised to go through from Group F as they now sit three points up on Inter – seven to four – with two matches remaining.