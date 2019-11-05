Borussia Dortmund v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Currently level on points, Borussia Dortmund and Inter meet at the Westfalentadion on Tuesday night in a game with huge implications for knockout qualification.

Antonio Conte has no major injury or suspension concerns to contend with and is set to stick with his usual tried and trusted starting line-up for the visit to Germany, with the exception being Stefano Sensi who is still not at peak fitness.

Lautaro Martinez is aiming to find the net and become the first Inter player to net in three straight Champions League games since Samuel Eto’o in 2010.

Dortmund were dealt a big blow after captain Marco Reus failed a late fitness test despite hopes he would make it, leaving Mario Gotze to take his place, with Paco Alcacer also out of action.

Dortmund: Burki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Witsel, Weigl; Sancho, Brandt, Hazard; Gotze.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Lukaku, Lautaro