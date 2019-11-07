Borussia Monchengladbach v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma travel to Germany to face Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park for Matchday 4 of Europa League Group J.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, with Monchengladbach given a bizarre penalty at the death for a handball decision against Chris Smalling, though it actually struck the defender directly in the face.

To make the task harder, Monchengladbach have only lost once in eight home matches when facing Italian opposition, the last of which was against Fiorentina back in February 2017.

However, Roma will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run of 14 matches in the Europa League group stages. They have won eight of those and have drawn six times. This run started after defeat in the opening fixture of the 2009 campaign.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Santon, Fazio, Smalling, Kolarov; Mancini, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pastore, Kluivert; Dzeko

Monchengladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Elvedi, Jantschke, Wendt; Ginter, Zakaria; Neuhaus, Benes, Thuram; Stindl