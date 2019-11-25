Brescia defend Cellino after controversial Balotelli comments

Mario Balotelli’s time at Brescia continues to create headlines, with President Massimo Cellino sparking controversy due to his choice of words to describe the striker’s recent issues.

The Italian was dropped for the Rondinelle’s match with Roma on Sunday after a row with coach Fabio Grosso during training last week, and Cellino’s comments have done little to quell the issues.

“What do you want me to say about him? That he’s feeling gloomy, that he’s working to clear things up but he’s having trouble?,” he told reporters at a Lega Serie A gathering.

“I signed him because I thought he would be a great addition, but he must give us answers on the field and not on social media.

“He isn’t the reason for Brescia’s tough situation however.”

The issue stems from the fact that Cellino used the word ‘nero’ to describe the situation, which can be translated to ‘gloomy’ but also ‘black’.

As a result Brescia felt the need to address the situation, releasing a statement to clear up the issue.

“Concerning the comments made this afternoon by President Massimo Cellino, referring to Mario Balotelli, Brescia Calcio state that it was a joke where the paradox was clear,” read the statement.

“[It was] blatantly misunderstood and made in an attempt to defuse the exposure from the media and to protect the player.”