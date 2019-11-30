Brescia v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta make the short trip to Brescia’s Stadio Mario Rigamonti for what is their first derby in 13 years on Saturday afternoon.

The Bergamaschi won’t have it easy though, despite the Serie A table suggesting superiority, having played huge games against Juventus and Dinamo Zagreb respectively in the last seven days.

Their hosts meanwhile will be desperate for points to get off the foot of the table. Currently bottom on seven points, they can leapfrog SPAL on nine and draw level with Genoa in 18th with a win.

Atalanta have only ever once away to Brescia in Serie A, though their hosts have struggled at home this season and have just one point at the Rigamonti.

Brescia: Joronen; Mangraviti, Cistana, Chancellor; Sabelli, Ndoj, Tonali, Romulo, Martella; Balotelli, Torregrossa.

Atalanta: Gollini; Djimsiti, Palomino, Masiello; Castagne, De Roon, Pasalic, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Muriel.