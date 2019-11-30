Brescia v Atalanta: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The fiery Lombardy derby between Brescia and Atalanta returns in Serie A on Saturday afternoon as they clash for the first time since a second division meeting in 2006.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Martella; Bisoli, Tonali, Ndoj; Romulo; Balotelli, Torregrossa.

Unavailable: Dessena.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Djimsiti, Palomino, Masiello; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Muriel.

Suspended: Toloi.

Unavailable: Kjaer, Zapata.

KEY STATISTICS

– The last league meeting between Atalanta and Brescia was in Serie B in April 2006: a 2-0 win for the Nerazzurri.

– Brescia have kept a clean sheet in their last three meetings v Atalanta in Serie A: the Rondinelle have never kept four clean sheets in a row against a single opponent in the competition.

– Atalanta have only won once away from home vs Brescia in Serie A (D3 L7, 63.6% losing percentage).

– Only Mallorca (34) have attempted fewer shots on target than Brescia (38) in the top-five European leagues this season, whilst Atalanta are first in this ranking (98): the Nerazzurri attempted their 38th shot on target on MD6.

– Brescia have earned only one point at home in the current Serie A season (D1 L4), fewer than any other side: the last time the Rondinelle have won a home game in the top flight was back in April 2011.

– Brescia have fielded more Italian players (17) than any other side in Serie A this season; on the other hand, Atalanta have used the fewest Italian players (three) so far in the competition.

– Atalanta have had seven players with 30+ touches in the opponent box in Serie A 2019/20: a joint-record among the current top five European Llague alongside Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

– Brescia striker Florian Aye has played nine games in Serie A in 2019/20, attempting just eight shots and is yet to have a hand in a single goal; in his first nine appearances in Ligue 2 last season he was directly involved in six goals (four goals and two assists), with 22 shots attempted in the process.

– Atalanta’s Alejandro Gómez has provided two assists in the same Serie A game on nine occasions, the first of which was back in May 2011 against Brescia at the Rigamonti with Catania.

– Since 1994-95, Fabio Grosso could become only the fifth coach to see his team fail to score in his first three Serie A games, after Mauro Sandreani, Walter Novellino, Mario Somma and Moreno Longo.