Cagliari v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

Cagliari welcome Fiorentina to the Sardegna Arena for Sunday’s early kick off in Serie A.

Brazilian forward Joao Pedro will be looking to celebrate the signing of a new contract, having agreed an extension until 2023, by adding to his tally of five goals for the high-flying Casteddu.

Gaetano Castrovilli could be the first midfielder since Gennaro Delvecchio (2006) to score three headers in three consecutive appearances, should he nod home for the visitors today.

Cagliari: Olsen; Cacciatore, Pisacane, Klavan, Pellegrini; Nandez, Rog, Cigarini, Nainggolan; Simeone, Joao Pedro

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres, Lirola; Badelj, Pulgar, Dalbert, Castrovilli, ChiesaVlahovic.