Cagliari v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Sunday’s early kick-off in Serie A sees Fiorentina make the trip to Sardinia, where they face Cagliari (kick-off at 12:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Olsen; Cacciatore, Pisacane, Klavan, Pellegrini; Nandez, Oliva, Rog; Nainggolan; Simeone, Joao Pedro.

Unavailable: Pavoletti, Cragno, Ceppitelli.

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Dragowski; Venuti, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Dalbert; Castrovilli, Badelj, Pulgar; Sottil, Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Unavailable: Caceres.

Suspended: Ribery.

KEY STATISTICS

– Cagliari have won 22 Serie A matches against Fiorentina (D22 L32), only against Sampdoria (23) they have won more games in the Italian top flight.

– None of the last six Serie A matches between Cagliari and Fiorentina in Sardinia have ended level, with three wins each.

– Considering three points for a win, the last time Cagliari picked up at least 21 points after the opening 11 matchdays in the Italian top flight came back in 1969/70 (25 points).

– The last time Cagliari went unbeaten in 10 consecutive Serie A matches was back in November 2006, under Marco Giampaolo – currently on a streak of nine games without defeat (W6 D3).

– Prior to 2019-20, only in three previous Serie A campaigns had Cagliari won at least six of their opening 11 games of a season: in 1969/70, 1968/69 and in 1966/67, finishing in the top six on each occasion.

– Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last four away matches in Serie A (W2 D2) – in their previous seven games on the road they picked up only one point.

– Having beaten Sassuolo in their last away game, Fiorentina will be looking to win back to back Serie A games on the road for the first time since April 2018.

– Fiorentina have had five players start every Serie A game this season (Chiesa, Castrovilli, Pulgar, Milenkovic, Dragowski) – no side has had more this campaign.

– Cagliari’s Giovanni Simeone played 74 games for Fiorentina in Serie A, scoring 20 goals – including his best season in terms of goals (14 in 2017/18).

– Fiorentina’s Gaetano Castrovilli has scored with a header in his last two league games – the last midfielder to score a header in three consecutive Serie A matches was Gennaro Delvecchio in 2006.