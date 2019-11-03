Cagliari’s impressive run continues with Atalanta win

Atalanta hosted Cagliari at the Gewiss Stadium where the Rossoblu ran out 2-0 winners to maintain their great run of form this season.

Cagliari took the lead after 32 minutes when Mario Pasalic deflected into his own goal from a Cagliari set-piece.

Minutes later, Josip Ilicic would see red for a kick on Charalampos Lykogiannis to make matters worse for Atalanta.

Cagliari would add their second to the game through Christian Oliva after a nice exchange with Giovanni Simeone who pulled it back for the Uruguayan, before he slotted home.

As a result, Cagliari are fifth in the Serie A table, now level on points with Atalanta, and have now gone nine games without losing in the top flight.