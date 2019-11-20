Calhanoglu: I wouldn’t say no to Bayern Munich

It would have been difficult for me. If Bayern came back to me at some point, then I certainly wouldn’t say no.”

AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu admits that he’d find it hard to turn down Bayern Munich should they come knocking.

Calhanoglu impressed in his last spell in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, which prompted Milan’s move for him, and he hasn’t closed the door on a return.

“If Bayern come to me at some point then I certainly wouldn’t say no,” he said to Sport Bild.

“I grew up in Germany so from a sporting point of view, it’s definitely a goal of mine to play for Bayern.”