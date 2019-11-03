Castrovilli earns Fiorentina a point in Parma draw

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – Only one of the previous 15 meetings between Fiorentina and Parma had ended all square in Tuscany so the pair were due a sharing of the points, which is exactly what happened on Sunday evening.

Parma have now drawn 16 times against Fiorentina, making La Viola the team against whom they’ve drawn more than any other – as well as Juventus.

A flying Gaetano Castrovilli header cancelled out Gervinho’s first-half opener in what was a game that saw both sides have their chances and while they’ll both feel as though they had done enough to take all three points, there really wasn’t too much separating them in terms of clear openings.

The game’s first clear chance fell the way of the visitors. Yann Karamoh found space on the right as they counterattacked and with two options in the middle he picked out Hernani but the No.10’s chest control was heavy and narrowed his angle, leaving him to fire over with his effort.

Gervinho was next to run into an empty Viola half. Approaching the box, he had Karamoh arriving in the middle but he looked to go himself and ended up overrunning the ball down a blind alley and into Bartlomiej Dragowski’s arms.

The Ivorian did get his goal as he was again afforded the freedom of Fiorentina’s half on a sweeping Parma break. Juraj Kucka found possession and space in midfield from where he set Gervinho free. One on one with Dragowski, he kept his cool and just lifted the ball over the goalkeeper for the opener.

An air of caginess had spread around the Franchi after the break and Parma should have added to that. Karamoh did well to squirm out of trouble and pick out Gervinho and even though the captain had options to his left and right, with Dejan Kulusevski free at the back post, he selfishly shot himself and was way off target.

Kevin-Prince Boateng came close to levelling. He cleverly volleyed into the ground from 12 yards but it dragged wide of Luigi Sepe’s goal.

Gaetano Castrovilli was able to level as the game entered its final 30 minutes. Dalbert whipped in a perfect deep cross from the left that the No.8 arrived just in time to meet and he thumped his header out of Sepe’s reach.

Dalbert delivered another perfect cross moments later but Dusan Vlahovic was at full-stretch when he connected and his shot went over.