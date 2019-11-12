Castrovilli: Italy inclusion is a dream, but this is just the beginning

Fiorentina’s Gaetano Castrovilli is living a dream by taking part in Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad this month, but he insists that this is just the beginning for him.

The midfielder has shone this season in Serie A having made the step up from Serie B and his form has been rewarded with a national team call up.

“It’s the dream of every child,” he said of his inclusion.

“But it’s not a final point, rather one to start over from with great enthusiasm.”

His eruption into the top flight has been sudden, but he rejects the idea that there was any one trigger.

“There’s not a single moment,” he explained, “you have to work and keep going.

“You have to keep improving.

“I still don’t think I’m complete and every day I have to do something.”

With the European Championship coming next summer, Castrovilli’s emergence has come at a good time and he’s eyeing a place in Mancini’s plans for the tournament.

“I’d like to be there,” he said.

“I want to impress the coach and be earn a call.”